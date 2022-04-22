WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for waving a machete knife as a threat and attempting to rob a Target on Thursday, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect identified as 31-year-old Angel Rodriguez did not make it out of the store with any valuables.

The suspect tried to get in a cash register in the electronics section, one Target employee told KRON4. The Target is located at 1871 N Main St., which is approximately a block away from the Walnut Creek BART station.

After unsuccessfully stealing from the register, Rodriguez was involved in a foot pursuit by police, according to the Facebook post. The chase led them to a construction area near BART where Rodriguez was arrested.

The machete used in this incident was recovered by officers (pictured above). Police said Rodriguez “definitely terrified many Target employees and customers.”

Rodriguez is a Richmond resident who is on parole for robbery, police said. He was booked into Martinez Detention Facility for attempted robbery and parole violation.