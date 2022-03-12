PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an alarm call Saturday morning at 4:40 a.m. near the East Bay Wholesale Outlet on Contra Costa Boulevard, officials say.

Officers arrived on scene and found broken glass windows in one store. They located a male near the area and arrested the suspect.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department released in an Instagram post that the suspect had stolen property from the store and had a warrant for previous criminal offenses.

The property was returned and the man was sent to jail, officers reported.

No charges or identity of the suspect have been confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.