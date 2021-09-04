Man caught by boss at Raiders-49ers game after calling out sick

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was caught in 4K by his boss at the Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game last weekend after calling out sick.

TikTok user king_killakelv shared the text message exchange with his boss.

“Hey boss I need the day off today. Not feeling well,” he said in a message sent to his boss.

The boss responded and told him to take the day to rest.

He later checked on his employee and asked if he was feeling any better. The man responded: “I’m okay just relaxing.”

Relaxing… at Levi’s Stadium… on live television.

The boss snapped a photo of him and sent it.

“Are you sure? Looks like you have a twin….” he said. “Caught you in 4K!”

There’s no word on what happened to him after.