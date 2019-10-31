Man caught on camera abusing small dog in Redwood City arrested

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Good news to a story we first brought to you yesterday.

Authorities have arrested a man wanted for animal cruelty in Redwood Shores after he was caught on camera abusing a small dog.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Michael Fore of East Palo Alto, was caught on nearby surveillance footage on Oct. 27 pulling the dog by its leash, then swinging it into the air and slamming it to the ground multiple times while he recorded it all on his cell phone.

Thanks to the public’s assistance, authorities received thousands of tips and were able to identify Fore as the wanted person.

When authorities arrived at Fore’s home on Oct. 30 to take him into custody, officials said Fore tried to evade officers by climbing out onto the balcony from his third-floor apartment and onto the roof of the building.

He was arrested on the roof and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for felony animal cruelty.

The dog is safe and shows no signs of lasting injury and is doing well, according to authorities. The dog’s owner, who was unaware of the abuse incident, was also informed.

Anyone with any more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Russ Felker at 650-7627.

Latest News Headlines: