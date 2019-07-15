Man caught on camera stealing golden retriever outside San Francisco market

UPDATE: At 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, a San Francisco police officer noticed a couple walking on Cyril Magnin Street with a dog that matched the description of the missing dog.

The couple told the officer they found the dog running loose in the streets Saturday night, just a few hours after the dog was stolen.

The officer contacted the dog’s owner and they were reunited.

LILY IS HOME!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️THANK YOU to the thousands of people who shared the video of her being stolen, to everyone who… Posted by Jenny Seta on Monday, July 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman is searching for her beloved dog after a man was caught on video taking the golden retriever Saturday in San Francisco.

The dog, Lily, was taken at around 5:04 p.m. outside of Nijiya Market at the corner of Post and Webster streets in Japantown, her owner, Jenny Seta, wrote on Facebook.

Surveillance video from outside the store shows a man untying the dog and walking away with her.

Lily is a 60-pound golden retriever who is “very loving and affectionate,” Seta writes.

The San Francisco Police Department asks that anyone with information call 415-553-0123 or 415-554-9400.