Gunman fires rifle from window of Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police have surrounded a home in Oakland where they say a man was shooting a rifle from the window Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the 5700 block of Harmon Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. after people reported gunshots.

There are no injuries reported at this time, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

