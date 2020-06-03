Gunman fires rifle from window of Oakland home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police have surrounded a home in Oakland where they say a man was shooting a rifle from the window Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the home in the 5700 block of Harmon Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. after people reported gunshots.
There are no injuries reported at this time, according to police.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
