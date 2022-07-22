BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he entered a UC Berkeley Greek system residence and exposed his genitals to students, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Facebook post Friday. Officers learned the suspect later walked outside the front patio, removed his pants, and began masturbating.

The incident happened on July 19 around 6:18 p.m. on the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue. That’s where the unidentified suspect walked through an open door and was confronted by the residents. The suspect then went outside of the residence to masturbate.

Once he was arrested, officers searched the suspect and found a quantity of methamphetamine, along with drug and sex paraphernalia. Police said the Alameda District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect on Thursday with indecent exposure, burglary, providing false information to a police officer, and several other criminal enhancements.

The off-campus residence is located a few blocks southeast of the heart of UC Berkeley’s campus.