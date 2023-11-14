(BCN) — A San Francisco man this week was charged on suspicion of physically assaulting and molesting a woman after he offered her a ride, prosecutors said.

Monroe Palmer, 53, was charged with one count of sodomy by force, assault with intent to commit a felony, sexual battery by restraint, one count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and one count of false imprisonment, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Palmer, who was arraigned Monday, pleaded not guilty to these charges. He also denied the allegation in the criminal complaint alleging that he personally caused great bodily injury to the victim, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors alleged that on Aug. 30, Palmer sexually and physically assaulted a woman in his home after offering her a ride to a nearby BART station. He was arrested Nov. 9.

Palmer will attend a preliminary hearing on his case on Nov. 28. Prosecutors said they moved to detain him because of the public safety risk he poses. The court also granted their request to set no bail.

If convicted of all charges, Palmer faces up to life in state prison, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The investigation into the suspect is ongoing. Those who have relevant information are asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

