(KRON) — Friday, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a suspected drug dealer from who police seized about 11 pounds of fentanyl—enough to kill the San Francisco’s approximately 873,970 residents almost three times over. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, officials said.

“The criminal justice system needs to recognize that drug dealing is a serious crime,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release. “Communities are under siege by rampant, open-air drug dealing and we must do everything we can to protect public safety and ensure that there are consequences for suspected drug dealers.”

David Diaz-Morazan, 23, was arrested on Tuesday. Following his arrest, police executed a search warrant on a home in Oakland where they said they found just over 11 pounds of fentanyl, one fourth pounds of methamphetamine and $9,810 in cash as well as other paraphernalia including a hydraulic press, packaging materials and heavy-duty respirators.

Diaz-Morazan has been charged with two counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance, one count of maintaining a place for selling or using controlled substances, one count for the sale of fentanyl and three counts for the sale of methamphetamine.

He was arraigned for these charges on Thursday and his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 10. He is currently in custody with no bail.

Diaz-Morazan is also facing charges for selling fentanyl to an undercover cop on April 3, 4 and 11. He will be arraigned on these charges Friday and faces up to nine years in prison.