Man charged for murder of UC Berkeley student

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – A man was charged with murder Monday after having been arrested

Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting a 19-year-old University of California at Berkeley student in June, Berkeley police said.

Seth Smith was found by officers on the ground bleeding in the area of Dwight Way and Valley Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. on June 15.

Since Smith’s death, detectives continued to investigate and were led to the identification of 60-year-old Berkeley resident Tony Walker as a suspect.

Tony Walker / Berkeley Police Department

Walker was arrested Thursday at 1:20 p.m. at his residence on suspicion of murder.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Walker on Monday with murder, in addition to a number of criminal enhancements.

The Berkeley Police Department is continuing the investigation into Smith’s death and asks anyone with information to contact its Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.

