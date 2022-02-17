Man charged for stealing from 20 ATMs across Santa Clara County

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County’s District Attorney’s Office announced that a San Jose man has been charged in connection with 20 commercial burglaries across six different cities in the county.

According to the district attorney’s office, 42-year-old Charles Edward Hastings and associates often used a saw to break into and cart away entire cash-filled ATMs from businesses.

In total, Hastings is estimated to have stolen $189,654 in money and items.

Hastings, of San Jose, has also been charged with committing multiple acts of felony vandalism in connection with the burglaries.

Hastings and his associates repeatedly broke into closed establishments between October 31, 2021, and February 3, 2022.

“Property crimes can be as traumatic and destructive as violent crimes,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

“All residents of Santa Clara County – including those who victimize us – should know this: You will never be below our radar.”

Earlier this month Hastings allegedly forced his way into the American Legion Hall in Santa Clara and with the help of his accomplices was able to cut into an ATM with a cordless saw and steal $10,800.

The district attorney’s office added charges against Hastings after he allegedly burglarized multiple stores and took high-end items (jewelry, guitars, and bicycles).

Hastings was identified and arrested following an investigation led by the San Jose Police Department, its Financial Crimes and Burglary Prevention units, and several Bay Area law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement linked Hastings to the crimes via consistent modus operandi, the use of his vehicle at every burglary, and surveillance footage.