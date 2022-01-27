Man charged in drive-by shooting death of pregnant Bay Area mom

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – Sereinat’e Henderson, 19, was killed on Oct. 21, 2020, when the car she was traveling in was shot at multiple times near Prince and Ellis Streets in central Berkeley. In the vehicle at the time were Henderson’s family members and her 1-year-old son.

Henderson, who was pregnant at the time, was taken to a hospital where both she and her unborn child died.

Berkeley detectives said that they collaborated with the district attorney’s office to identify the suspect through electronic and forensic evidence.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in custody at Santa Rita Jail in connection with a gang-related shooting in Berkeley, police said.

The suspect was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting in an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and several criminal enhancements, police said. “The tragic loss of Sereint’e caused emotional pain and suffering to her family, loved ones and the entire Berkeley community,” said police, calling her death a senseless loss to gun violence.