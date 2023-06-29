(BCN) — A man suspected of firing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident last month on Interstate Highway 580 was charged Wednesday in federal court with possession of ammunition.

Antoyne Terrell Bullock, 43, appeared in federal court in Oakland to face the charges Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California. Prosecutors said Bullock shot at an another driver on I-580 on May 25, prompting a collision between both vehicles.

Bullock and a female passenger tried to flee the scene when officers arrived from the California Highway Patrol, but they were quickly apprehended, prosecutors said.

A search of the scene found a handgun and when Bullock was arrested, he had an ammunition magazine in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Bullock was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition and faces a maximum penalty, if convicted, of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

