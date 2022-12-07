SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting on a Muni bus.

Ilasa Faalogoifo, 23, has been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and weapons violations.

“The crimes that Faalogoifo is accused of are horrifying and are examples of why I am doing everything in my power to restore public safety for our residents,” Jenkins stated. “Passengers and operators should not have to fear for their lives when riding public transportation. I want to commend the San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Investigators and Daly City Police Department for their work to develop a strong case and bring Faalogoifo out of hiding so that he can be held accountable.”

The charges stem from an Aug. 3 shooting around 3:20 p.m. on the San Francisco Municipal Railway No. 8 bus near the county line, at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the Sunnydale neighborhood.

One person was killed, despite life saving efforts. Another was shot in the foot and survived.

Faalogoifo was arrested Nov. 18, and has been in custody since. Prosecutors are seeking pre-trial detention. He faces 50-years-to-life in prison and is expected to be arraigned Dec. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.