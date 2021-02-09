Man charged in San Jose preschool’s beloved tortoise stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect accused of stabbing a preschool class’s beloved pet tortoise has been charged and jailed without bail in San Jose.

According to the Santa Clara County district attorney, 40-year-old George Robles is charged with felony animal abuse, commercial burglary and vandalism.

The DA said the suspect broke into the Play ‘n Learn preschool and stabbed Michelangelo the tortoise. He is expected to survive the attack despite serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the children and teachers at Play ‘n’ Learn,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “We will work diligently to protect that preschool and get accountability for the innocent victims of a heartless and heartbreaking crime. “

Robles is also accused of stealing about $1,800 worth of computers, iPad Minis and other electronics.

The DA said security footage recorded on Jan. 27 around 5 a.m. showed the break-in. Days later on Jan. 30, the suspect was reported by a concerned citizen who heard glass breaking at the preschool — that is when officers found Michelangelo injured and also found Robles nearby.

Robles was released and is accused of again breaking into the school the very next day in the evening, spending the night there and stealing about $1,000 more of Apple iPads, and groceries. He was arrested the following day.