MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a Mountain View police officer at a traffic stop. Jeffrey Choy, 39, shot the officer at point blank range.

The officer pulled Choy over at about 12:38 a.m. on July 16 after he did not stop at a stop sign and a traffic light, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office said. As the officer approached the window, Choy fired two rounds with a semi-automatic handgun.

The officer was struck in his left forearm and another bullet lodged in his bulletproof vest. The DA’s office said he crawled back to his vehicle and called in a description of Choy.

“An officer who was trying to make sure there weren’t drunk drivers in Mountain View was almost killed the other night,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “It’s outrageous. If it wasn’t for luck, reflexes, and the officer’s vest, this would be a murder. We will do everything in our power to make sure this person can never hurt anyone else again.”

After the shooting, Choy drove away and crashed into a parked car a few minutes later. He then abandoned his car and fled the scene on foot.

Choy was found in Fremont and arrested on July 17. He was arraigned in court on Wednesday and is being held without bail. He faces life in prison if he is convicted.