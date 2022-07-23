(BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged a man with burglary and indecent exposure after he allegedly entered a residence along fraternity and sorority row in Berkeley and later exposed his genitals to several students, the Berkeley Police Department announced on Friday.

The man, 36, was allegedly discovered on Tuesday around 6:18 p.m. on the front patio of a Greek system residence with his pants down, genitals exposed, and masturbating.

According to police, witnesses say the suspect had previously entered the residence in the 2400 block of Piedmont Avenue through an open door, where he was confronted by several residents. From there he went outside, removed his pants and was eventually discovered by police.

Officers say they found a quantity of methamphetamine in his belongings, as well as drug and sex paraphernalia.

The DA has charged the man with one count of indecent exposure, one count of burglary, and one count of providing false information to a police officer, along with several other criminal enhancements.

