Kim and her friend have stunned responses to a homophobic attack (Photo courtesy of Arine Gabrielle Kim)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A 40-year-old Colorado man was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office Thursday in connection with two separate “assaultive incidents,” the office stated in a press release.

The first incident was on Christmas Eve at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon. As KRON4 News previously reported, a suspect, alleged by the DA’s office and police to be 40-year-old Denver resident Jordan Douglas Krah, approached two suspects to whom he made racist and homophobic comments.

Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at In-N-Out, and she said that’s when a man, suspected to be Krah, approached them from behind before saying, “You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals.”

Kim and her friend laughed in shock in response. Not long after, the man returned to their table and asked, “Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?”

After a brief exchange, Kim’s friend responded with sass and asked if he could take the man out to dinner. That’s when Kim realized the incident could escalate, and she repeatedly said, “Stop.” The man responded by threatening to spit in their face.

“Krah is alleged to have threatened to spit on the victim and subsequently threatened harm should the victim go outside,” the press release stated. Krah was identified by surveillance footage, the DA’s office stated.

The pair tried to play it cool and ignore him, but the man later returned and referred to himself as a slave master before hurling a homophobic slur at Kim’s friend. He then said, “See you outside in a minute.”

Diana Becton, Contra Costa County’s DA, stated that “a threat to one ethnic community is a threat to all communities” and that “there is no place for hate crime in Contra Costa County.”

In addition to the hate crime charge, Krah also faces a battery charge. On Christmas Day, in Danville, the DA’s office alleges that Krah “confronted an individual in the parking lot of the Lunardi’s Market” where he is “alleged to have spit on the victim, which constitutes a battery offense.”

If convicted, Krah faces a maximum sentence of one year and six months in county jail. He has posted bond.

Krah also faces prosecution in Colorado for vehicular assault, the DA’s office stated. Authorities in the Centennial State intend to have him extradited for that.

Tori Gaines and Amanda Hari contributed reporting.