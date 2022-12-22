SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking a Jewish man on Haight Street with a skateboard. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Thursday that Eduardo Navarro Perez has been charged with the attack, according to a press release from the DA’s office.

Prosecutors are alleging the assault was a hate crime because the victim is Jewish. The suspect is alleged to have asked the victim if he was Jewish or Black and to have attacked him with a skateboard when he replied that he was Jewish, according to the DA’s office.

The suspect, Navarro Perez, made disparaging remarks toward Jewish people during the attack, the victim reported.

“There is no place for antisemitism, or any crimes motivated by hate in San Francisco, in our state or anywhere else,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “We will do everything in our power to hold Navarro Perez accountable and ensure that there are consequences for this attack. This prosecution will send a message to all who seek to sow division that our diversity and unity makes us strong, and we will not sit idly by and allow anyone to be singled out and victimized because of who they are.”

Prosecutors cite evidence demonstrating that Navarro Perez’s crimes were motivated by animus toward Jewish people in filing Hate Crime enhancements in the case. Navarro Perez has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 17, 2022. Pre-trial detention was sought by prosecutors who allege the suspect poses a public safety risk.

If convicted, and the hate crime allegation is found to be true, Navarro Perez faces up to seven years in state prison.