SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – DA Chesa Boudin announced homicide charges against Troy McAllister for driving under the influence and crashing a stolen car into two victims on New Year’s Eve.

The victims were 60-year-old Elizabeth Platt and 27-year-old Hanako Abe, who were walking in a crosswalk when McAlister allegedly struck both of them.

It is reported that McAllister stole the car two days earlier in Daly City while armed with a firearm with a high-capacity extended magazine.

