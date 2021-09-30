Man charged with kidnapping woman in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a woman in Fremont Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 5:10 p.m., a man reportedly violently pulled a woman into his car in the 300 block of Mowry Avenue. Witnesses confronted the suspect, but he drove away with the victim.

Witnesses advised the two appeared to know each other.

Officers responded and began searching for the suspect car. Detectives took over the investigation and identified the suspect as 35-year-old Marquice McClinton, a well-known prolific offender from Fremont, they said.

McClinton has numerous arrests in connection to firearms possession, felony evading, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Police say he also has a prior arrest for attempted homicide with a firearm and is currently on probation for felony evading.

Detectives searched for McClinton throughout the night and around 12:15 a.m., they located the suspect car and initiated a pursuit.

A San Jose Police Department helicopter responded and provided air cover during the pursuit. Patrol officers were able to conduct a pursuit tactic near Sundale Drive and Fremont Boulevard.

McClinton was arrested after a short standoff.

There were no injuries to community members, officers or the suspect during the incident.

About one hour later, detectives located the woman who was unharmed.

McClinton was booked at Santa Rita Jail on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, false imprisonment and felony evading, officials said.

Detectives are also ending a previous investigation where they say McClinton fled from an enforcement stop by a patrol officers last month. During the incident, McClinton allegedly discarded a firearm while driving a car with stolen license plates, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900.