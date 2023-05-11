SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of stabbing a 64-year-old woman to death inside a Duboce Triangle building has been charged with murder, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday. Jesus Esparza, 41, was arrested immediately after the homicide and has remained in custody since.

Mei Ran Hu, 64, was identified by San Francisco city supervisors as the victim.

“The Duboce Avenue killing is tragic,” Jenkins said. “I offer my condolences to the victim’s friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime.”

Police responded to the 400 block of Duboce Ave at about 11 a.m. on May 5 for the report of an unresponsive person on the ground. Officers and medics provided medical assistance, but she was pronounced dead, Jenkins’ office said.

Esparza is set to be arraigned on May 19. He faces 26 years to life in prison if he is convicted, the DA said.

In a press release provided Thursday, Jenkins’ office did not provide any details about why Hu was killed.

“Mei Ran Hu should be alive today, and I want to offer my sincere condolences to her family. My office has been in touch with SFPD and the District Attorney’s Office, and we are working to find out more about how this happened,” supervisor Rafael Mandelman said.