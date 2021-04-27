Man charged with murder of transgender woman in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – A Union City man has been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old transgender woman.

According to the Deputy District Attorney, 22-year-old Elijah Cruz Segura stabbed Xeonte Brown – also known as Natalia Smüt Lopez – on April 23.

The two had been dating for several months.

Segura called 911 after stabbing Brown multiple times. She was taken to the hospital where died.

Officials said Segura “had visible blood on both of his hands” and was arrested at the scene.

Segura will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

