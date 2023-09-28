(KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that San Francisco resident Jose Manuel Flores Avila, 33, has been charged in connection to an alleged rape of a 95-year-old woman and burglary of her home in the Excelsior District. The alleged rape happened before 6:00 a.m. on Sept. 13. Flores Avila was arraigned on Sept. 27. Flores Avila pled not guilty to one count of rape by force with an allegation that he committed burglary with intent to commit rape.

Flores Avila was charged with separate counts of burglary with intent to commit a sexual assault, first-degree residential burglary with an allegation that the victim was present at the time of the burglary, elder abuse, and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

“Mr. Flores Avila is charged with horrific, unspeakable crimes,” said Jenkins. “He will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I will do everything in my power to ensure he is held accountable and faces consequences.”

Flores Avila’s next court date is Oct. 6. The court set no bail pending a further hearing on the issue. If convicted of all charges, Flores Avila will face life in prison with eligibility for parole in 27 years.

Anyone with information can call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415)-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411. If text is preferred, begin the text message with SFPD.

