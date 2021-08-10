Man charged with sexually assaulting child, breaking into home in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sexually assaulted by a stranger who trespassed into their home in San Jose, police said.

The San Jose Police Department arrested 24-year-old Dupree Kenneth Hornsby and charged him with eight counts of felony sex crimes against a child under the age of 10.

Police said they found the suspect nearby, almost two hours after the attack which happened in the 100 block of Damsen Drive on the morning of August 6.

The Office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney said the suspect grabbed the 8-year-old child, locked her in a room and sexually assaulted her. When he stopped, she ran to a family member.

The family member had chased the man out of the home before reporting the assault. Police said Hornsby matched the child’s description when he was found, and was positively identified as the suspect when he was detained.

“This nightmare of a crime has shaken all of us,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “The alert police officer who saw and arrested this predator just hours later, and before anyone else was hurt, is a credit to the badge and our community.”

Hornsby’s last known address is in Stockton. He is charged with multiple serious felonies, the DA’s office said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Yue #4442 or Detective Sergeant Marquardt #4096 of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408-277-4102.