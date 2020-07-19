Man, child critically injured in Daly City duplex fire

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in Daly City, according to officials.

Six different fire companies, two chief officers and one fire investigator responded to the scene at 6 Bismark Street around 8:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters made forcible entry into the first floor of a two-story duplex and found heavy smoke throughout the unit. Flames were coming from the kitchen.

Firefighters searched the unit and found an unconscious man and child in the back bedroom. Firefighters and paramedics treated both victims at the scene and they were transported to a local hospital.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout the rest of the unit. Crews remained on scene for more than four hours checking for fire extension and completing overhaul and mop up operations.

There were no injuries to any firefighters.

The fire is currently under investigation by the North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Division and the Daly City Police Department.

Officials are reminding everyone the importance of installing and maintaining smoke alarms in their homes.

