Police cited a man for illegally driving a go-kart in the streets of Oakley on Dec. 14 (City of Oakley).

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was cited after illegally driving a go-kart on city streets last Wednesday, Oakley city officials announced in a Facebook post. When Oakley Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop, the 30-year-old suspect refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

Officers then pursued the man driving the go-kart before it broke down on the intersection of Oakley Road and Highway 160 overpass.

Officials said the unidentified man decided to surrender to police without further incident. He was cited and released at the scene.

No injuries or damage resulted from the incident. The location of Oakley Road and Highway 160 overpass is near the Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch at 3415 Oakley Rd.