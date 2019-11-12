Man cited for eating on BART platform rejects GM’s apology

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man cited for eating a sandwich on a BART platform says he won’t accept their apology.

The incident at the Pleasant Hill BART station has gained national attention.

In the video, a BART police officer can be seen citing Steven Foster for a “violation of conduct.”

BART’s general manager Bob Powers issued a statement on Monday saying eating on the platforms is banned, and Foster should have obeyed the signs posted about it.

However, Powers says he is sorry for how the interaction between the BART officer and Foster unfolded.

“I am not feeling that apology at all. They kind of flipped the story… What do I want? I want him to be disciplined. I feel like if you don’t know how to approach people in that field of work, then maybe you shouldn’t be in that position,” Foster said.

“I don’t think anyone is owed an apology,” said Debora Allen with the BART Board of Directors. “That officer was doing his job.”

BART says they expect every passenger to obey the code of conduct posted at every station and this could have been avoided if Foster had just followed the rules.

Foster says he has no regrets and says he would do it all over again.

