Police: Man pours gasoline on himself in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — The Concord Police Department said a man poured gasoline on himself in Concord.

Police were previously investigating an assault with a deadly weapon after they initialliy believed someone poured the gasoline on him and lit it.

A medical helicopter evacuated the victim.

Police are in the 1100 block of Meadow Lane as they proceed to investigate.

No further details are available at this time, check back for updates.