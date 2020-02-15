Man cleared in Kate Steinle case not competent to stand trial on federal charges

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man, who is a Mexican national and arrested for a deadly shooting on a San Francisco pier, will not stand trial on federal gun charges.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled Friday, Jose Garcia-Zarate, is not competent to stand trial because of mental illness which was not being treated.

Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of murder in the 2015 death of Kate Steinle.

It was a case that sparked national debate.

He was in the country illegally at the time.

Lawyers from both sides will meet with the judge Wednesday to decide the next steps in the case.

