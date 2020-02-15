Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Man cleared in Kate Steinle case not competent to stand trial on federal charges

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man, who is a Mexican national and arrested for a deadly shooting on a San Francisco pier,  will not stand trial on federal gun charges.

A  U.S. District Court judge ruled Friday, Jose Garcia-Zarate, is not competent to stand trial because of mental illness which was not being treated.

Garcia-Zarate was acquitted of murder in the 2015 death of Kate Steinle.

Kate Steinle_653667

It was a case that sparked national debate.

He was in the country illegally at the time.

Lawyers from both sides will meet with the judge Wednesday to decide the next steps in the case.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News