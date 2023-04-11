(BCN) — A 33-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a San Francisco Department of Public Works employee who was painting over graffiti when he was shot in the city’s Mission District in 2016, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A San Francisco Superior Court jury found Michael Higginbotham guilty of the murder charge and allegations involving the personal use of a firearm and firing the gun from a vehicle in the killing of Jermaine Jackson Jr., 27, as Jackson painted over graffiti on an electrical box near 25th and Vermont streets on Nov. 30, 2016, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Higginbotham was arrested in Vallejo later the same day, police said.

“After years of delays, our team earned a conviction ensuring that Mr. Higginbotham will finally face consequences for this callous murder,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release about the case. Higginbotham faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole but his sentencing hearing has not yet been set, prosecutors said.

Public works officials said Jackson had been a laborer apprentice with the department for more than a year at the time of the shooting and left behind two young children.

