SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that a 33-year-old man was convicted for arranging a “hook-up” with a minor on the social media application Grindr.

Mark Valete, 33, was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020 “following three days of sexual chats with undercover officers posing as the minor,” the DA’s office stated in a press release. The arrest was at Bay and Broderick streets in the Marina neighborhood, and according to the press release, Valete believed he would be meeting a 14-year-old while his mother was at work.

“There is no tolerance for those who attempt to use the internet to exploit children,” Jenkins stated. “This verdict sends a loud and clear message to those who would target children in this way that San Franciscans will hold them accountable and they will face consequences for their actions.”

Valete told police in an interview he was there to meet a minor for sex, “and also admitted that he had previously met up with and had sex with a minor in San Francisco that he met using Grindr,” the press release stated.

Valete will be sentenced Dec. 15, 2022 and faces up to four years in state prison. The case was brought forward after a San Francisco Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children operation in which the investigator posed as a 14-year-old boy.

KRON ON is streaming live

“I want to thank the jury for holding the defendant accountable for his actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Brittney Delgado, who prosecuted the case. “Their decision shows that the public is committed to keeping children and teenagers safe online in an era where the misuse of social media to target minors has become increasingly more prevalent.”

The conviction was technically on counts of meeting a minor for a lewd purpose and contacting or communicating with a minor for a sexual purpose.