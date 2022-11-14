SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man has been convicted in a 2020 homicide in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood, according to the office of District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Fasi Fotu, 46, was found guilty by a jury in the slaying of Michael Hampton, 38, on Feb. 21, 2020 near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls streets, a press release stated.

“Fotu’s unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling,” Jenkins stated. “Today’s verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton’s family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences.”

Hampton was sitting in a parked car, the press release stated, when he and Fotu had a brief confrontation that ended with Hampton being shot in the back.

“Following the shot, Mr. Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls,” the press release stated. “Responding San Francisco Police officers rendered aid at the scene. Mr. Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital.”

The guilty verdict was reached Thursday. The case was prosecuted by Ryan Kind and Dane Reinstedt, assistant district attorneys.

KRON ON is streaming live

“The jury’s verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr., King stated. “Mr. Hampton will be missed by many.”

The date of Fotu’s sentencing has not yet been set.