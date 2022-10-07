SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 24-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing another man in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in 2019, prosecutors said. Patrick Jackson was accused of the killing of Richard Ponce, a 20-year-old who was shot twice on Bonifacio Street on July 7, 2019, and died at the scene, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson was arrested two months later in connection with the murder and a San Francisco Superior Court jury convicted him on Tuesday of the murder charge. He faces a prison term of 50 years to life when he is sentenced. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Burris was one of two prosecutors on the case.

“Richard Ponce, just four days shy of his 21st birthday, did not deserve to die,” Burris said in a news release about the conviction. “Although the guilty verdict will not bring Mr. Ponce back, it is my hope that this verdict will offer some degree of comfort to his family as they continue to endure his painful loss.”

“We have lost far too many lives as a result of gun violence, and we are committed to seeking justice for our victim’s families,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. “This verdict affirms our community’s commitment to holding our most dangerous offenders accountable.”

