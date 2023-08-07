SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A jury has convicted a man of making criminal threats after he threatened to blow up a San Francisco synagogue in April 2022, the San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced.

Anatoly Smolkin, 39, walked into Temple Emanu-El, located at 2 Lake St. in the Inner Richmond, and threatened to kill everyone inside and blow the place up, according to the DA’s office. The incident happened just after noon on April 7, 2022.

Security notified SFPD, and Smolkin was arrested shortly after the incident.

“Mr. Smolkin’s conduct directly endangered not just the victim, but also, the congregants of Temple Emanu-El at large, said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Adhikari. “I am grateful to the jury for their swift, yet thoughtful deliberation despite challenging legal issues, and returning a verdict that contributes to ensuring public safety.”

Smolkin has been in custody since the day of the incident. He faces up to six years in state prison.

There was another potential act of violence against the Jewish community nearly a year later in the Richmond District when a man stormed into a synagogue and fired blanks. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, was charged with multiple felonies for that incident.