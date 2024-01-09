SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who attacked a San Francisco homeowner with a metal scooter and called her an anti-Asian slur was convicted by a jury, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Jurors convicted 39-year-old Thomas Crandell of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said, “Violence in our community will not be tolerated. My office will always stand with victims and fight for justice in the courtroom and do everything we can to protect the safety of the public.”

The crime happened around 1 a.m. on June 8, 2022. Crandell kicked in a glass door at the victim’s apartment building on Duboce Avenue, prosecutors said.

The victim told police that she was home sleeping when she woke up to loud noises from someone banging on the door.

The victim lived inside the apartment building and was the owner of the building. She had access to surveillance cameras that showed Crandell “violently kicking her door. She went downstairs, exited the building, and asked the defendant to move along. He responded by calling her an anti-Asian slur before shoving her into the glass door of the building, causing her to hit her head,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

After shoving the woman, Crandell picked up a metal scooter and used it to beat the victim, according to prosecutors. “When the victim attempted to protect herself, he pushed her to the ground and hit her in the face,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Crandell fled before police arrived at the scene. Officers found and arrested him 10 days later.

“The defendant’s conduct was egregious and should never be tolerated in this city,” said

Assistant District Attorney Jamal Anderson. “I applaud the jury for clearly sending that

message and providing justice to the victim, who displayed tremendous courage and resolve

throughout this long process.”