(KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday following an armed robbery that led to a stolen vehicle pursuit, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a local gas station as employees pointed to the suspect car that was fleeing the scene onto Mount Diablo Boulevard. One officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however the suspect refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The suspect turned onto a dead-end residential street and crashed down a drainage channel. The photos below show the aftermath of the crash.

The suspect attempted to escape back up the hill, but officers got to him first and detained him. The investigation revealed the car that the suspect was driving was stolen during another armed robbery in neighboring state, LPD said.

The man was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on several charges including armed robbery and fleeing from the police.