Man crashes car into Santa Cruz building during argument with girlfriend

A man who allegedly slammed his car into a building in Santa Cruz during an argument with his girlfriend, dragged her out of the car and tried to flee with her was arrested Friday on suspicion of crimes including domestic violence, police said.

Kelsey Eisenman, 25, was arrested shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Doyle Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, domestic violence and driving under the influence. Eisenman is being held without bail and also on a probation hold, police said.

Eisenman is on post-release community supervision for a felony battery and violation of a court order, according to police. This supervision is provided to an offender released from a California correctional institution to a county agency and in the past has been referred to as parole.

Eisenman is also on probation for four counts of a lewd act, police said.

Bystanders jumped in when Eisenman pulled the woman out of the car and tried to flee with her after crashing the car, police said. The bystanders prevented him from escaping with the woman, according to police. Officers from the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team as well as Santa Cruz Police and Fire detained Eisenman.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained when the suspect was trying to remove her from the scene, according to police. The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

