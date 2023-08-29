(BCN) — A man was killed Sunday morning in San Jose when the stolen car he was driving crashed into a creek embankment.

San Jose police were patrolling the area of Snell Avenue and Avenida Del Robles at 8:28 a.m. when they saw a stolen Kia sedan turn into a residential neighborhood west of Snell. Officers lost sight of the vehicle shortly after entering the neighborhood and didn’t get the chance to try stopping the driver.

As patrol units circulated the area, officers found the stolen vehicle down in an embankment of Canoas Creek, near the intersection of Velasco Drive and Avenida Arboles. Police said Monday their preliminary investigation revealed the adult male driver of the stolen vehicle was speeding westbound on Avenida Arboles when it struck a chain-link fence and a wooden barrier, colliding into the creek embankment.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officers attempted medical aid and medical personnel responded to assist. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it was the 32nd fatal collision and 33rd San Jose traffic death of 2023.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Bowen, #4461, of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

