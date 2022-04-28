ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was taken into custody after he stole a Porsche 911 Turbo in an armed carjacking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. ACSO released video of the man crashing the car, which you can watch HERE.

The suspect drove more than 100 miles per hour on San Leandro streets before crashing and fleeing the scene, police said. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.

ACSO used Airplane ALCO 2 during the incident and captured the video of the crash from above. Police recovered the gun that the suspect used. The victim and bystanders were all safe, police said.

Carjacking has become a problem in the Bay Area, with several incidents having been reported in San Francisco in recent weeks. On April 11, a 39-year-old woman had her sedan stolen by armed suspects on the 200 block of Rey Street.