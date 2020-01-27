Man critically injured in Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – A man was critically injured in a freeway shooting Monday morning in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:53 a.m. a passenger in the front seat of a white Infiniti four-door sedan was shot on eastbound Interstate-580, near Keller Avenue.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, authorities say he is listed in critical condition.

The CHP says the female driver and two young girls, ages one and four, were not injured.

The two masked suspects were driving in a white SUV hatchback.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that appears to have been targeted.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.