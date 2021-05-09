Man rides through Bay Area in back of Tesla with no one driving

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Photos and videos have made their rounds on social media showing a man cruising through the East Bay from the back of a Tesla.

The man was seen near Berkeley in the rear passenger seat — with no one driving.

CHP was made aware of an “unusual incident” and is now investigating.

All new Tesla cars come standard with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features.

But all are not fans.

One Facebook user, who commented on CHP’s post, suggested jail time for the man.

“I’m a Tesla owner, it’s people like him ruining it for the rest of us.Lock his rear up, he belongs in jail.”

Last month, a Tesla car crash in Texas gained national attention because authorities believe no one was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, the New York Times reported.

Two men died after the Tesla Model S went off the road and struck a tree, before engulfing in flames.

Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy, claimed that the steering wheel of the car showed signed that someone was behind the driver’s seat.

The police investigation is still ongoing, but officials say evidence so far shows that neither man was behind the wheel.