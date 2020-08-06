Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting that started as a pursuit from San Leandro into Oakland overnight.

The shooting occurred on Apple Street & Pippin Street a little after 11:00 p.m.

Police say they followed a vehicle believed to be stolen by a driver armed with a firearm into Oakland.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into the rear of an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle while holding an assault style firearm. During this incident, the officer discharged his service weapon.

Officers called for paramedics and provided first aid until they arrived. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. No officers sustained any injuries.

An assault rifle was recovered at the scene.

The officer involved in that shooting had been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities continue to investigate.

