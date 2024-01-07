(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday.

Oakland officers responded to the 2900 block of Linden Street for a report of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officers found evidence of a shooting and learned that the victim was an adult male. The officers also learned the victim self-transported to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821.