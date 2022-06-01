SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets.

Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

It was a busy morning in the Tenderloin, as the San Francisco Fire Department also responded to multiple fires in the neighborhood. One fire was reported at 74 Turk Street in the second floor of a building. Twenty-five people were displaced. A second fire happened hours later, at 160 Eddy Street.

SFPD is investigating the stabbing and has yet to make an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (415) 575-4444.