(KRON) — A man is dead following a solo motorcycle crash near Interstate 580 Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4.

A man and woman were on the Harley Davidson bike when they crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. on North Livermore Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. No other cars were involved, CHP said.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

