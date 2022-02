SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in San Jose after midnight on Tuesday on suspicion of catalytic converter theft, San Jose police announced.

The unidentified man also violently assaulted one of the officers making the arrest, according to authorities.

He was booked for numerous felony charges, but police did not specify what those charges were.

SJPD tweeted a picture that shows some of the items they recovered after the arrest.

No other details were immediately available.