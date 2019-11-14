Man detained for eating sandwich to sue BART

OAKLAND (KRON) – The man who was detained and cited for eating a sandwich on a BART platform in Pleasant Hill is suing BART, alleging he was racially profiled by BART police.

Attorney John Burris said in a statement the lawsuit will formally be announced at 2 p.m. today on behalf of Steve Foster.

Foster was the man seen in the now-viral video being detained and cited by BART police Officer D. McCormick for eating on the platform at the Pleasant Hill station on Nov. 4.

State law prohibits eating in the paid area of the BART system.

In the statement, Burris says BART police officers “falsely stated that Foster resisted arrest” and another officer “misrepresented that Foster matched the description of someone causing a disturbance.”

“The detaining officers referred to Foster with names like ‘stupid’ and ‘idiot,'” the statement alleges.

Foster has publicly rejected the apology of BART general manager Bob Powers, who released a statement earlier this week saying he was “disappointed” over how the situation was handled.

