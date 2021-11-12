Lower Haight shooting turns into homicide investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are still searching for the person who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the lower Haight area.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on October 23 at Buchanan and Haight streets, police said. Responding officers found a car crashed into a pole. Inside was the victim, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died of his injury on November 9, prompting a homicide investigation, according to SFPD. They did not release the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.