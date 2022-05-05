SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating the 30th traffic fatality of the year, according to a news release. An adult male was named the city’s 18th pedestrian fatality and the 32nd traffic death of 2022.

The incident happened Thursday around 7:58 a.m. on the 1200 block of Lennon Way where an Isuzu work truck and a BMW were involved in the identified man’s death, according to police. The truck was going southbound on Lennon Way then pulled up to the driveway of a residence that was under construction. Then, the BMW was parked behind the truck as it began to back up to unload supplies.

As the truck continued to back up into the driveway, the truck hit the man who was being pinned between the truck’s rear and a parked car in the driveway. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene of incident and did not display signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

Last Saturday, San Jose recorded its 17th pedestrian death of the year, KRON4 reported. The incident happened in the area of Capitol Avenue near Highway 680 where a female pedestrian was declared the victim.